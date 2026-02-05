St. Thomas Residents Urged to Use Free Conflict Resolution Services

Residents of St. Thomas are being encouraged to take advantage of the free conflict resolution services, which are available through the Ministry of Justice’s Restorative Justice Centre in Morant Bay.

Restorative Justice Parish Officer for St. Thomas, Amele Forrest, made the appeal in an interview with JIS News during a community walk-through in Bath on Monday (February 2) as part of Restorative Justice Week activities.

She noted that the parish’s restorative justice programme has an 80 per cent success rate, highlighting its effectiveness in fostering healing and resolution.

She explained that restorative justice empowers participants by involving them directly in determining the outcome of issues affecting them.

“I always say to persons, you are not forced into anything,” she said, describing the restorative justice environment as supportive and inclusive.

“It is a safe space. You have a right to speak and express yourself,” she pointed out.

Ms. Forrest told JIS News that the programme is underpinned by empathy and professionalism.

“The personnel who deal with your situation, they are well trained and we operate on compassion,” she said.

“We have a loving staff there to just guide you. All your concerns are valued… the services are free,” she added.

“So, it is a space where you’re voicing a problem, but there is compassion to help you get through that problem,” she emphasised.

Ms. Forrest said that persons seeking additional information or support may contact the Ministry of Justice’s toll-free number, 1-888-JUSTICE (587-8423), and request to be directed to St. Thomas, or call the centre directly at 876-618-3008 or 876-292-6299.

Restorative Justice Week, now in its 17th year, is observed annually during the first week of February and features a series of public education activities aimed at increasing awareness of the programme.

Services are available through parish RJ centres islandwide and via the 1-888-JUSTICE hotline.

This year’s theme is ‘Healing the nation, the restorative power of justice in Jamaica’, and seeks to deepen public understanding of restorative justice, reduce case backlogs, and decrease recidivism by encouraging offenders to take responsibility for their actions and repair harm caused.

Restorative Justice Week concludes on Friday (February 6), with ‘Pon Di Corna’ reasonings across the island.

In St. Thomas, a community forum will be held at the Coke Methodist Church Hall in Morant Bay.