St. Thomas Residents Benefit from Help Jamaica Medical Mission Health Fair

Residents in St. Thomas benefited from a wide range of services during the first of two health fairs hosted in the parish by the Help Jamaica Medical Mission (HELPJAMM) on Saturday (September 5).

The initiative, held at Yallahs Primary School, offered free health screenings, treatment and medical care to residents, while students preparing to return to school received medical assessments.

The annual mission, led by Founder and President, Dr. Robert Clarke, brought together medical professionals who assessed and treated patients for a range of conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, skin and eye disorders, obesity, arthritis, asthma, sleep and seizure disorders, mental health challenges, infectious diseases, and gynaecological conditions.

Chief Coordinator/Liaison Officer for HELPJAMM, Norma Russell, said the initiative was brought to St. Thomas to support residents in communities with healthcare needs.

Ms. Russell, who also chairs the Board, said the organisation is now collecting data to make future interventions more targeted and effective.

“We would like to be able to come back [and]… be able to identify a few people that have situations that may need to be addressed further. So we’re trying as best as possible now to collate data, with a view to being a little more specific in our offerings,” she explained.

Ms. Russell emphasised that the objective is to ensure that individuals with serious health concerns receive the necessary follow-up care.

She noted that the Mission has already observed improvements among some returning clients, particularly in their blood-pressure readings.

In addition to screenings and treatment, patients received free eyeglasses and medication, with some beneficiaries receiving supplies lasting between six months and one year, depending on the nature and severity of their conditions.

Ms. Russell explained that some persons will be referred to specialists, while others with general medical conditions will receive sufficient medication to support them until additional treatment can be arranged.

Beyond providing medical intervention, Ms. Russell said HELPJAMM is also seeking to raise awareness about preventive healthcare and encourage individuals to take greater responsibility for their own health and well-being.

She noted that greater awareness could encourage people to monitor their health more closely and adopt healthier lifestyles through proper nutrition and regular exercise.

Ms. Russell also emphasised the importance of establishing reliable lines of communication to facilitate follow-up with individuals whose assessments reveal serious health concerns.

She maintained that the success of the mission cannot be measured solely by the number of people assessed and treated.

“It has to be a holistic situation where people take better care of themselves and become more aware of the situation that confronts them,” Ms. Russell added.

The medical outreach continued at Thompson Town Baptist Church in Clarendon on Tuesday (September 8) and will move to Moravia Primary School in Clarendon on Wednesday (September 9), Greenvale Community Centre in Mandeville, Manchester, on Thursday (September 10), and Heartease New Testament Church of God in Yallahs, St. Thomas, on Friday (September 11).

The team is scheduled to depart the island on September 13.