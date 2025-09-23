St. Thomas Renaisssance Foundation Hosts Fifth Annual ‘Paul Bogle and the Warriors’ Debate Competition

Nine high schools across St. Thomas, Portland, and St. Andrew are integrating critical thinking and public speaking skills for a chance to win exciting prizes in the 2025 ‘Paul Bogle and the Warriors’ Debate Competition.

Now in its fifth year, the competition, organised by the St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation, showcases the talents of young Jamaicans while honouring the legacy of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Paul Bogle, a native of the parish.

This year’s renewal kicked off on Thursday, September 18, with a spirited showdown between Morant Bay High School and Seaforth High School at the Social Development Commission (SDC) office in St. Thomas.

Speaking ahead of the opening round match, Marketing and Communications Consultant with the Foundation, Shelly-Ann Thompson, noted that the tournament “seeks to improve academic performance, critical thinking and self confidence among students.”

Education Officer for Region Two at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Lanceford Grant, described the occasion as both a celebration and a powerful demonstration that young people “can express from their minds rather than their fists and other weaponry.”

He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s continued support for the expansion of initiatives such as the tournament.

The moot for the opening round was: ‘This House believes that Governor Eyre was Duty-bound to Advance the Strategic Interest of Britain over that of Black Jamaica’.

Seaforth High School emerged victorious in the match.

Round two matches are scheduled for Friday, September 26, followed by the semi-finals on Friday, October 3. The grand finals will take place on Friday, October 10.

The prize package includes: educational scholarships, electronic devices, and a trip to an international tournament.

Sponsors of the initiative include First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union, the National Council on Drug Abuse, Beauty Matters Salon, Royale Computers, Double Scoops Restaurant, and other valued partners.

The competition is also supported by the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment (JADE) Limited, which conducted pre-contest training sessions with students and coaches to strengthen their research, argumentation, and presentation skills.