St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation Stages Fundraising Gala on August 15

The St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation will celebrate a decade of transforming lives and communities while raising funds for future development initiatives when it stages its Renaissance Gala on Saturday, August 15, at the AC Hotel in Kingston.

The fundraising event, to be held under the patronage of Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, will support the Foundation’s ongoing work in education, healthcare, social development, culture and heritage, tourism, and business development across St. Thomas.

In an interview with JIS News, President of the Foundation, Professor Malton Edwards, said that patrons can expect an evening of excellence, as the Foundation’s impact over the past 10 years will be highlighted, with presentations showcasing achievements in education, healthcare, heritage preservation and cultural development.

“There will also be a fashion show by international fashion designers D’Marsh, Biggy, and Tracy-Ann Brown, featuring beauty queens from St. Thomas who have participated in the major pageants in the country and the premier of a film trailer, ‘Fron a Yardie to a Yankee”, written and produced by Sardia Robinson from St. Thomas, who is now based in Los Angeles,” Professor Edwards said.

The event will feature guest speaker, former Deputy National Cyber Director at the White House in the United States, Camille Stewart Gloster.

Professor Edwards said that Minister Grange’s patronage of the gala reflects the long-standing partnership between the Foundation and the Culture Ministry.

Among the collaborations is the Foundation’s $1-million contribution to Jamaica’s COVID-19 relief efforts through the Ministry in 2021. The Foundation also played a role in lobbying for the proclamation of October 11 as Paul Bogle Day, an initiative championed by Minister Grange in Parliament.

Additionally, the Ministry has supported the Foundation’s annual Paul Bogle and the Warriors Debate Competition, among other things.

Tickets for the Renaissance Gala cost US$220 (approximately J$35,000) and are available through the St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation’s website, stthomasrenaissancefoundation.org, and the SpurrOpen ticketing platform.

The Gala is part of a series of activities under the Foundation’s ‘Decade of Impact’ weekend.

On Friday, August 14, an ‘Invest in St. Thomas’ Business Mixer will be held at the Sun Coast Beach Club from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday, August 16, the Foundation will be leading a ‘Heritage Tour’ that will make several stops at historical sites across the parish.

Beyond these events, the Foundation says it continues to pursue ambitious projects to advance the development of St. Thomas.

These include plans to construct at least two resource centres to serve schools in eastern and western St. Thomas, expanding cybersecurity and artificial intelligence education in schools, and strengthening student performance through the Paul Bogle and the Warriors Debate Competition and the Mathematics Honours College.