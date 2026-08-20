St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation Promotes Investment, Collaboration and Economic Growth

The St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation is seeking to advance its mandate of positioning the parish as a premier destination for investment, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic development.

The non-profit organisation, which is celebrating a decade of impact, marked the milestone with a weekend of activities showcasing investment, entrepreneurship, Jamaican creativity, culture and the future development of St. Thomas.

The celebrations included the ‘Invest in St. Thomas Business Mixer’ on August 14 at the Sun Coast Beach Club, which brought together business leaders, investors, members of the diaspora, development partners, creatives and other key stakeholders.

The event provided an opportunity for meaningful networking and discussions on investment and growth opportunities in the parish.

President of the Foundation, Professor Malton D. Edwards, encouraged stakeholders to adopt a broader vision for the development of St. Thomas, emphasising “don’t think locally, think internationally”.

He noted that the organisation represents a new approach to development, with a mandate that extends beyond traditional social interventions.

“What you’re looking at is a new paradigm for development, where you have a nonprofit organisation that is interested in more than just what happens in the education space and the health space,” Professor Edwards said.

He noted that the Foundation is focused on generating “big, bold ideas” aimed at transforming the parish, adding “all we have to do is to work together to make it happen”.

Meanwhile, Director, Janet Harrison-Cousins, described the business mixer as an important platform for building relationships and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

She said the event was designed to encourage participants to move beyond their established networks, forge new connections and build strategic partnerships.

Mrs. Harrison-Cousins noted that the community-driven organisation is also committed to uplifting St. Thomas through initiatives focused on health, education and cultural development.

“Our work brings together alumni, local and international partners and friends of the parish to support initiatives that strengthen our people and institutions. From donating vital medical equipment to empowering youth and promoting heritage, the Foundation is about building resilience and creating opportunities for growth,” she stated.

Mrs. Harrison-Cousins underscored the Foundation’s role as a bridge between St. Thomas’ rich heritage and its aspirations for growth and development.

“By widening our networks, we open doors to fresh ideas, stronger collaborations and opportunities that truly benefit St Thomas,” she added.