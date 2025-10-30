St. Thomas on the Rebound Following Hurricane Melissa

The parish of St. Thomas is currently on the rebound, after being impacted by Hurricane Melissa earlier this week.

Chief Engineering Officer at the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Odel Felix, told JIS News that all parochial roads suffered damages, in addition to there being landslides, fallen trees, and fallen utility poles.

Currently, many residents are without electricity and water following the passage of the hurricane.

Mr. Felix said that his team is “assessing and clearing” as they go along, as some persons were trapped in their homes. Those persons have all been rescued.

He noted that all shelters have now been cleared with the exception of the shelter in the Seaforth community where some residents’ homes were washed away by flood waters.

“The Council is trying to see how best they can find housing for those persons because they are now considered to be homeless,” Mr. Felix said.

In the parish capital, Morant Bay, JIS News observed long lines at gas stations with persons filling up vehicles and large bottles with gas.

Long lines were also seen at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and businesses were cleaning up their locations.

At the Rudolph Elder Park, a hub for parish life in St. Thomas, a tractor was seen clearing large pileups of debris washed in by the neighbouring sea at the Morant Bay fishing village.

Tractor Operator, Everton Belvett, who was hired by the Municipal Corporation, was among those clearing up the seashore as well as the general park area.

“We did not get it (the damage) too bad, and we are here cleaning up so that by tomorrow (October 31) people can enjoy the park. This is the kids’ playground,” Mr. Belvett said.

Fishers were also seen tending to their boats. “The boats were protected from before the Hurricane. Some even went out back already to go check on their fish pots,” Mr. Belvett added.

Elsewhere, residents faced difficulties making and receiving calls as cell signals were also impacted by the Category 5 hurricane.

In addition, some persons with electricity complained of low voltage, with appliances barely receiving power.

During a press briefing today (October 30) at Jamaica House, Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, acknowledged the situation, noting that he has received a report that “the entire St. Thomas is suffering from low voltage”.

“I asked the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to look into that immediately,” the Minister said.