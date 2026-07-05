St. Thomas No Longer “Forgotten Parish”- Minister Charles Jr.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the ongoing economic and social transformation of St. Thomas, driven by Government-led infrastructural investments, have firmly ended the parish’s long-standing designation as the “forgotten parish.”

The Minister, who was addressing a recent Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) town hall at Colonel Cove in Morant Bay, said it is time “to put down the hammer and to disassociate those words from St. Thomas”.

“The Government has made, in recent times, the most significant investments in St. Thomas,” he pointed out.

Among the major developments, he highlighted the completion of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, describing it as “one of the best roads in the country”.

“It’s much more than just roads. The investments that have been made and continue to be made are in infrastructure, in the Morant Bay Urban Centre, in the coming together of all of the government agencies into that one space so that we can give you greater access,” the Minister said.

He also pointed to new commercial, housing and tourism projects that are creating opportunities for residents, particularly young people.

“We have housing developments coming, tourism developments coming. Youngsters who used to have to think about leaving St. Thomas to go to foreign – and sometimes foreign does mean Kingston – don’t have to think like that anymore, because St. Thomas has expanded and matured and developed and is evolving into its own,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr. told those gathered at the JCPD town hall that the Government is committed to ensuring that every resident, including persons with disabilities, benefits from the ongoing transformation.

The event doubled as an expo highlighting the various branches and services of the Ministry as well as other government and non-government organisations.

“We are here today… as part of the transformation strategy that is saying to the citizens of St. Thomas, we see you, we are here for you. We are collaborating and working together with you to make sure that all persons with disabilities and family members of persons with disabilities have the knowledge and the information… and can gain access to the benefits that you deserve in a country that is set up to serve you,” the Minister said.

“I want to assure you that the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the JCPD, will continue to pour our investments into St. Thomas. We will continue to do all that we can to be available to you,” he added.