St. Thomas Municipal Corporation to Sell Lots on Easington Property in St. Thomas

The St. Thomas Municipal Corporation is to conduct the official opening of bids on November 27 for the purchase of house lots on its 100-acre property in Easington, St. Thomas.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Corporation, Kevin McIndoe, made the disclosure during the Corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday (September 10).

He noted that the exercise will take place in the Council Room of the Municipal Corporation and up to five representatives of applicants will be allowed to observe the opening.

Mr. McIndoe said applications have been invited from members of the public, including persons currently occupying sections of the property, to formally apply.

“We have put out applications inviting members of the public, including persons who are living on the premises as we speak, to formally apply to purchase their house lot,” he explained.

The property, located at 45-98 Easington H/E, Yallahs, St. Thomas, comprises approximately 43,528.999 square metres of land and is being offered for residential purposes.

Applicants are required to purchase an information package for a non-refundable fee of $15,000 and submit their bids in sealed and labelled envelopes, along with the completed application form and required supporting documents.

The packages are available from the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, 11 Church Street, Morant Bay, from September 28 to October 27, 2026.

The Corporation has set 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026, as the deadline for submission of bids, while the official opening of offers is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Mr. McIndoe said the bids will thereafter be assessed by an evaluation committee, based on established criteria, with a recommended list of successful applicants to be submitted to Minister without Portfolio (with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements), Ministry of Economic Growth & Infrastructure Development, Hon. Robert Montague, for final approval.

Following ministerial approval, the process will be handed over to the National Land Agency (NLA), which will manage the subsequent stages with the respective applicants.

The undertaking follows the Corporation’s commencement of subdivision of the Easington property, with the aim of bringing greater order and structure to land occupancy, while providing eligible residents, including persons currently squatting on the property, with an opportunity to obtain legal ownership.

The plan is also expected to include flexible payment options, including structured payment arrangements, to make ownership more accessible.