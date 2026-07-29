St. Thomas Launches Jamaica 64 With Church Service

St. Thomas officially launched its Independence 2026 celebrations on Sunday (July 26) with a church service at Yallahs Baptist Church under the national theme, ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’.

The service marked the start of a series of activities leading up to Independence Day on August 6 and brought together civic leaders, uniformed organisations, churches and residents in thanksgiving for Jamaica’s 64 years of nationhood.

The congregation included representatives from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Jamaica Combined Cadet Force, Scouts, Girl Guides, the Jamaica Red Cross and the parish’s Justices of the Peace.

Also in attendance were first runner-up in the Miss St. Thomas Festival Queen Competition 2026, Abiona Walker; second runner-up, Shanique Creighton; and Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Gospel Artiste, Carita Williams-Lindsay.

The sermon was delivered by Deacon Christopher Pinnock, who urged Jamaicans to embrace the national theme by remaining united, resilient and committed to strengthening their communities despite the challenges they encounter.

The St. Thomas Independence programme runs from July 26 to August 6 and will feature a range of cultural and civic activities celebrating Jamaica’s heritage and achievements.

As part of the observance, town squares across the parish will be adorned with patriotic decorations showcasing the pride, resilience and vibrant culture of the Jamaican people.

Residents are encouraged to participate fully in the celebrations by wearing the national colours of black, green and gold and supporting the scheduled events.