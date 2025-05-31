St. Thomas Health Services Expanding To Meet Needs Of Growing Parish

With major infrastructure projects underway across St. Thomas, the Jamaican Government is ensuring that the parish’s health infrastructure keeps pace with the developments.

“St. Thomas is taking off in a really significant way… and in health, we have to also prepare for that,” said Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a visit to the Princess Margaret Hospital on May 29.

The visit was to see first-hand the progress of ongoing upgrades and announce plans for future developments.

“St. Thomas is on the move,” Dr. Tufton declared.

“With new housing developments, the improved south coast highway, and the [Morant Bay] Urban Centre, the demand for high-quality healthcare services is growing. The Princess Margaret Hospital is rising to meet that demand,” he said.

The 142-bed facility has undergone significant improvements in staffing and service delivery, with 39 doctors and 152 nurses now on board, emergency services accessible 24 hours, and the availability of minimally invasive surgical procedures on-site.

Minister Tufton emphasised that these improvements make the hospital well-suited for an upgrade to Type B status, a move that would bring it in line with other regional institutions.

“We are working towards this next logical step,” he said. “It’s about creating a healthcare system that reflects the evolving needs of the community,” he added, affirming the facility’s readiness to grow alongside the community it serves.

Additional infrastructure projects underway or planned include construction of a new sewage treatment facility, expansion of water storage capabilities, improvements to patient comfort with climate-controlled waiting areas, and construction of a new morgue.

“I’m really proud of what the team is doing here. Over the past nine years as Minister… we have seen the parish of St. Thomas and health services… being expanded, both at the primary level and at the secondary hospital level,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister noted that efforts are ongoing to fill specialised nursing roles in midwifery, the operating theatre and emergency room, through international recruitment and local training initiatives supported by the Dr. Barry Wint Memorial Scholarship.

“We are building out commensurate to the build out that is taking place in other areas to ensure that St. Thomas remains… a place to live, to work, and to enjoy family and recreation,” he said.

Dr. Tufton also visited the Port Morant Health Centre and the Isaac Barrant Centre of Excellence in the parish.

He was accompanied by Medical Officer of Health for St. Thomas, Dr. D’ Oyen Smith; Chairman of the Princess Margaret Hospital Board, Michael McLeod; and Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles.