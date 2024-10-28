| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
National Honour & Award – October 2024

St. Thomas Fire Victim Gets New Home

By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, October 28, 2024
Local Government
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), leads a ribbon-cutting exercise for an Indigent Housing solution in Seaforth, St. Thomas, on October 25. Sharing the moment are Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right) and (from left) Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Marsha Henry-Martin; Councillor for the Seaforth Division, Sheroo Stephens; daughter of the beneficiary, Vijae Bartley; beneficiary, Marsha Davis; and Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Louis Chin.

The Full Story

After losing her home to fire two years ago, Marsha Davis of Seaforth, St. Thomas, now has a new home, thanks to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s Indigent Housing Programme.

The Ministry, in fulfilling a commitment made publicly to Ms. Davis at the opening of the Yallahs Fire Station in 2022, delivered the keys to a furnished dwelling on Friday (October 25).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, speaking at the handover ceremony, shared that, “I recall distinctly that when we came to the parish to open the new fire station that this Administration built as a part of our commitment to the parish to improve the amenities that you have, the families were all gathered there very distressed and asking for assistance.

“I committed the Minister of Local Government to ensure that the houses were built, and I am happy today to be here to see the fulfilment, with Minister Desmond Mckenzie, of that commitment made,” he added.

Dr. Holness outlined that both the Indigent Housing Programme and the New Social Housing Programme are structured to provide housing for persons who are assessed as being poor and in need of housing support.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets Indigent Housing Programme beneficiary, Marsha Davis (right), while Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, observes. Occasion was a handover ceremony for Ms. Davis’ new home on Friday (October 25) in Seaforth, St. Thomas.

To date, 168 indigent housing units have been built under the Indigent Housing Programme and more than 310 houses delivered under the New Social Housing Programme.

For his part, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the Government is continuing to make the kind of investments in St. Thomas that will ensure that the parish “retains its prestige”.

He noted that the community of Cheswick, in the Eastern section of the parish, is slated to have eight indigent housing solutions being delivered over the next couple of months.

An emotional Vijae Bartley, who is the daughter of Ms. Davis, and who will be occupying the home with her mother and other family members, recalled that, “It (the fire) was a disaster for us, and I would like to thank the community also for assisting us on that day”.

“We are so very grateful for this house, and I would like to thank the Prime Minister for this wonderful start,” she added.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), about to enter the new indigent housing unit which was handed over to Marsha Davis (left) in Seaforth, St. Thomas, on October 25. Ms. Davis’ daughter, Vijae Bartley, also shares in the excitement.
Last Updated: October 28, 2024

