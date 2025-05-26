St. Thomas Festival Queen 2025 to Be Crowned on Saturday

One lucky young woman will be crowned St. Thomas Festival Queen 2025 at the coronation show this Saturday (May 31) at Colonel Cove in Morant Bay.

Eight contestants are vying for the coveted title, with the winner to compete for the national crown this summer.

The contestants, who were recently sashed at Whispering Bamboo Cove, will showcase their cultural awareness, poise, community involvement and talent for a chance to represent the parish.

In the running are Shertonia Walker – Miss Rowe’s Family Pharmacy, Lisanee Douglas – Miss St. Thomas Renaissance Foundation, Fiona Dacosta – Miss Supermed Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Akalia Moore – Miss Bryford Rentals, Kendra Clough – Miss Baypoint Medical Laboratory, Tiffani Williams – Miss Mike’s Water Store, Narekah Baker – Miss Pow Protection and Security Services, and Davia Richards – Miss JNR Cousins and Company.

Speaking with JIS News, Parish Manager at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) St. Thomas Parish Office, Pamella Rodney, said that Saturday’s show promises to be entertaining.

She noted that this year, the JCDC has extended the age for contestants to 30, which has attracted an impressive group of candidates across various fields, Ms. Rodney said.

“These eight contestants are very mature and intelligent, and we are inviting all of St. Thomas to come and support them as they vie for the crown,” she said.

In the build-up to the crowning moment on Saturday, the contestants have engaged in several activities, including courtesy calls with Custos of St. Thomas, Hon. Marcia Bennett, and Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Louis Chin.

They also participated in the beautification of Morant Bay on Labour Day, May 23, alongside the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation.

Tickets for the parish finals on Saturday can be obtained at the JCDC St. Thomas Parish Office at 4 West Street, Morant Bay. Admission is free with a ticket.

Showtime is 8:00 p.m.