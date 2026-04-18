St. Mary Parish Library Kite Festival a Huge Success

The grounds of the Claude Stewart Park in Port Maria in St. Mary, came alive recently, as hundreds of patrons gathered for the staging of the St. Mary Parish Library Kite Festival, hosted in partnership with the Cawayne Barton Foundation.

Now in its fifth year, the event has grown into an Easter tradition, infusing the season with colour, joy, and community spirit. Senior Librarian at the St. Mary Parish Library, Kereen Burton said the festival reflects the library’s wider mission of fostering community engagement.

“The library is a big community space, and we take pleasure in bringing people together. One of the main objectives of this event is to help families bond with their children through play, and this is a perfect opportunity for that,” she stated. The festival, which averages 450 attendees annually, has become a highlight for families across the parish.

Dalton Melbourne, a father of four, shared that day was meaningful for him and his children.

“I haven’t spent much time with my sons this year. I do farm work overseas, so I am away most of the time. When I am home, I make sure to take them to the festival so we can fly kites together and they enjoy the bounce about,” he noted. Accessibility has been a key factor in the festival’s success, and the Senior Librarian stated that the event’s free nature ensures inclusivity.

“The community looks forward to it every year. Because it is free, persons who might not otherwise be able to enjoy the Easter holiday can come to the library and be part of something special,” she said.

For Hassant Gordon, a grandmother of seven and a loyal attendee since the festival’s inception, the event has become a fixture on her family’s calendar.

“Parents cannot always afford to take their children out during the season, but they can always make arrangements for this. The children get hot dogs, snow cones, and popcorn free, and they love it. Today, I have all seven of my grandchildren here, it is a calendar event for us. They are especially excited about the talent show where they can win prizes. I truly hope it continues to be part of the Library Service’s calendar for St. Mary,” she shared.

The Kite Festival is one of several initiatives made possible through the six-year partnership between the Parish Library and the Cawayne Barton Foundation.

Reflecting on the origins of the collaboration, Mr. Barton said “from the very first year, it brought families together. I didn’t have much of that growing up, so this is my way of giving back and allowing families to experience that joy, especially during the holidays.”

Beyond the festival, the partnership has supported other impactful programmes, including the National Reading Competition, Culture Fest, and annual back-to-school initiatives, extending their reach across the parish.

Mr. Barton is encouraging others to support similar efforts, noting “if you have a cause and the means to support it, reach out to your local library. Even small contributions can grow into something meaningful over time. Just give back where you can.”