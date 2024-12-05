St. Mary is TOPS in JCF Area 2

St. Mary has emerged the Top Division in the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) 2024 Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) awards.

The ceremony was held at the Cardiff Hotel & Spa in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on November 27.

This year’s event recognised the outstanding performing police stations in Area 2 of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), comprising the parishes of Portland, St. Mary and St. Ann.

Runaway Bay Police Station walked away with the Top Customer Service award; Oracabessa Police Station, St. Mary, Top Prisoner in Custody; Castleton Police Station, St. Mary, Top Station in Area Two; Runaway Bay Police Station, Top Station in St. Ann; and the Buff Bay Police Station took home the award for Top Station in Portland.

In addition to awarding the best of Area 2, this year’s ceremony recognised achievement in three new categories.

Among them is the Top of TOPS Station, presented to a Top station winner from previous competitions, with the Bull Bay Police Station in St. Andrew walking away with the inaugural award.

The others are Top Marine Outpost, which went to Errol Flynn Marine Outpost, Portland; and the PCOA Leadership Legacy Award, in recognition of exemplary leadership and commitment, which went to the Above Rocks Police Station, St. Catherine.

The Dr. the Hon. Marshall Hall Award, which is given in honour of late PCOA member, Dr. the Hon. Marshall Hall, who was a staunch supporter of the TOPS programme, went to the Trelawny Division.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Inspector General of the Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), Clifford Blake, in congratulating the award recipients, noted the synergies between the levels of inspection done by PCOA and those undertaken by the JCF.

He said that improving accountability and professional standards are strategic priorities for the JCF, serving as a cornerstone for fostering public trust and ensuring operational integrity.

“It is imperative that we uphold the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in all our operations. This commitment to excellence is critical for building community confidence and ensuring that the police service meets the expectations of the public,” he added.

DCP Blake commended the work of POCA, noting that the entity aims to motivate all police stations to strive for excellence in their service delivery.

PCOA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Otarah Byfield-Nugent, congratulated the top performers.

“Today, we celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to public safety and community service. The introduction of these new categories reflects our dedication to recognising the diverse aspects of policing that contribute to the overall safety and well-being of our communities,” she noted.

Developed in 2019, the TOPS programme recognises high levels of accountability, professionalism, and community engagement in the JCF.

It is aimed at fostering greater conformity with prescribed JCF policies as well as raising morale among police personnel.

Police stations are awarded after a period of inspections and monitoring of various aspects of operations.