St. Mary Farmers Urged to Get Registered and to Issue Receipts

Farmers in St. Mary are being urged to get registered and to make use of receipts during sales, to avoid issues with the police.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation, Parish Manager for the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) in St. Mary, Kasif Smith, reported that the Agricultural Protection Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is steadfast in prosecuting those who do not comply.

“The police are not joking with them on the road. When they stop them, if they cannot produce registration, or if somebody bought something from them and cannot produce a receipt, they will be prosecuted. And if they are prosecuted, what normally is the common tendency, they are not updated and registered,” Mr. Smith said.

He reminded that by law, persons who purchase produce must receive a receipt.

Mr. Smith shared that RADA in St Mary has partnered with the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) office in Highgate, Orange River, for farmers to purchase their receipts at this location.

The JAS Office will also be on location at the RADA office in the parish on a bi-weekly basis.

“We can provide the date when that officer is present, so that it’s kind of easier for farmers on this side,” Mr. Smith said.

“Also, another initiative, especially where that is concerned, we are going into the farm groups and do the supplying of the receipts. So, I encourage farmers to get registered. When they get registered, when the JAS officer comes at that group meeting, they can purchase their receipts then and there. We are trying our best to really facilitate the process,” Mr. Smith added.