Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

St. Mary 4-H Clubs Parish Achievement Expo

Education
April 6, 2023
Forest Technician at the Forestry Department, Sangie Minott (right), speaks with students about the entity’s role, during the St. Mary 4-H Clubs Parish Achievement Expo on Tuesday (April 4). The event was held at the St. Mary High School under the theme ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart: Youth Responding to Food Security’.
Skip to content