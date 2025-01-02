St. James Southern Residents Benefit from Training Through TPDCo

Residents of St. James Southern have been empowered to contribute to the parish’s tourism product.

Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Homer Davis, said 26 young people earned certification after successfully completing training programmes offered by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

These include 18 who participated in the TEAM Jamaica Training Programme and eight others who were engaged in the Tour Guide Skills Training Programme.

The graduates are expected to make meaningful contributions to Montego Bay’s tourism offerings using the wealth of knowledge they have gained to enhance the city’s appeal and strengthen its position as a premier destination.

Mr. Davis, who was making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives recently, said the training marks a significant step in strengthening the skills and expertise needed to enhance Jamaica’s tourism product.

Additionally, TPDCo launched the Catadupa Heritage and Eco Tours, bringing new economic opportunities to the community, which is the birthplace of National Hero, Samuel Sharpe.

The residents embraced the initiative, which offers opportunities to sell crafts to tourists, promoting economic growth and cultural preservation.

Mr. Davis said the community stakeholders are looking to partner with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to “further support the preservation and celebration of Jamaica’s rich cultural traditions”.