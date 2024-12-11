St. James Southern Beryl Recovery

Member of Parliament (MP) for St. James Southern, Hon. Homer Davis, has highlighted the significant support provided by the Government to enable farmers and householders in the constituency to recover and rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

Making his contribution to the 2024/25 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, Mr. Davis noted the severe impact of the hurricane on agriculture, especially banana and plantain farms, with widespread losses across the constituency.

However, he acknowledged that the damage could have been more extensive.

Mr. Davis, who is Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), informed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Mining has been providing fertiliser and other relief supplies to affected farmers.

He highlighted the rehabilitation of the farm road in Adelphi Mountain, Spring Garden, which was upgraded at a cost of $10 million.

“This project, supported by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will improve farmers’ access to their lands, aiding their recovery,” he added.

He also mentioned that road improvements in Burks Mountain, Horseguard and Millerswood are set to be completed soon.

Turning to the impact on the housing sector, Mr. Davis informed that more than 250 structures were damaged, and financial aid was provided to 55 constituents to help cover the costs of repairs.

“Thanks to the team from the Ministry, we were able to hand over cheques to residents for rehabilitative work to be done to their homes,” he told the House.

Mr. Davis expressed his gratitude for the Government’s ongoing support to the people of St. James Southern and emphasised his dedication to the continued recovery and rebuilding efforts in the community.