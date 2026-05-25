St. James Residents Unite To Restore Rose Heights Community Centre

Residents, volunteers and public and private -sector officials came together on Labour Day (May 25) to renovate the Rose Heights Community Centre in St. James, which sustained damage during Hurricane Melissa.

The Labour Day Parish Project, undertaken at a cost of approximately $3.8 million, included clean-up, roof works and painting of the space that serves more than 17,000 community members. A garden will also be planted on the grounds.

The rehabilitated facility is expected to not only serve as a community hub but an emergency shelter during hurricanes.

Work commenced on Friday (May 22) and progressed steadily through Labour Day.

Speaking with JIS News, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, underscored the importance of the initiative, noting that the restoration speaks to both preparedness and resilience, particularly as the parish prepares for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“As we approach the… season, it is important that we do restoration to our shelters and also find alternative shelters to the ones that have been destroyed by Hurricane Melissa, so that we can be in a better place; be more prepared,” he said.

Acknowledging the strong sense of unity and community spirit, the Mayor said that community members welcomed the project.

“When I spoke with them earlier, they are saying that this is like a dream come true. So, out of a crisis comes renewal and rehabilitation, and they really appreciate it,” he said.

President of the Rose Heights Community Development Committee, Andrea Kerr Finakin, expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders who made the project possible.

She noted that the facility plays a crucial role in facilitating community events and she is pleased that with the renovation, it will once again serve as the main shelter for the community.

Volunteer, Abisah Graham from the University of Technology (UTech) Circle K Club, also noted the collaborative spirt among the participants.

“It doesn’t matter which background you’re from. As you can see with our organisation, we’re a variety of members, so we’re here to give back in any way possible, whether it be renovating, giving donations, even helping with the painting. It is all about coming together as one and to make a difference in today’s society,” she said.