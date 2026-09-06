St. James Police Prepares for Back-to-school Traffic

The St. James Police has put measures in place to maintain a smooth flow of traffic and ensure public safety as schools reopen on Monday (Sept. 7).

Operations Officer for the St. James Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rodrick Reid, told JIS News that teams from stations across the parish will be out from as early as 3:00 a.m.

He informed that personnel will be positioned at major intersections where heavy traffic is anticipated to prevent congestion and ensure free movement.

He said that patrol teams will be on high alert to respond to any roadblocks and other disruptions and keep major traffic corridors open.

“We want to militate against that to ensure that persons can move freely, to conduct their business, to go to work, to go to school,” DSP Reid noted.

Motorists are being urged to consider alternative routes where possible, particularly in areas where road conditions could contribute to congestion.

One area that will be closely monitored is the Rose Hall corridor, where phase one of the Western Water Resilience Project is in progress.

Motorists traversing that area are encouraged to factor in extra travel time.

DSP Reid told JIS News that the police will maintain a presence in the area to reduce congestion.

“We will mitigate the traffic congestion in that space for this first week especially, and then we continue that assessment to ensure that we can make the commute as free as possible for all road users,” he said.

Meanwhile, as thousands of students return to the nation’s classrooms, DSP Reid is appealing to drivers to look out for students traversing the roadways, especially younger children who will be attending school for the first time.