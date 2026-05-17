St. James Municipal Corporation Reports 380 Per Cent Market Fee Revenue Increase

The St. James Municipal Corporation has reported a 380 per cent increase in revenue from market fees, attributed to a rise in the number of vendors operating at the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay.

Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, disclosed that monthly revenue has risen from $250,000 to $1.2 million.

He was speaking during the Corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday (May 14).

Councillor Vernon explained that enforcement activities by the Municipal Corporation resulted in vendors being relocated from the roadways to operate within the market.

“So far, we have relocated a significant proportion of the vending population, and that has resulted in a notable increase in revenue collected from market fees,” he said.

Mayor Vernon emphasised that while the Corporation has a responsibility to provide adequate space for vendors, revenue generation remains critical to sustaining the market.

“We have to keep reducing the dependence on subsidies to keep the Charles Gordon Market operational and, of course, strengthen our financial capacity,” he added.

Councillor Vernon advised that infrastructural work is being undertaken to improve the facility, noting that rehabilitation efforts are currently underway at the market to repair sidewalks and roofs, install electrical lighting, refurbish bathroom facilities, and modernise shops.

In addition, Mayor Vernon announced plans to designate separate areas for wholesale and retail vendors, aimed at reducing competition that affects small-scale sellers.

“They’re operating in the same space as wholesalers and, therefore, cannot compete effectively. We have identified a section of the market for wholesalers, and they will be separated from retailers,” he said, noting that details will be publicised upon completion of the project.

Meanwhile, the Corporation will begin issuing animal pound licenses as of May 18, in response to concerns about stray animals.

“We have heard the concerns raised and received calls and letters regarding the issue of stray animals. This is our response, and we are committed to ensuring that persons who wish to operate will receive the necessary support to become operational immediately,” Councillor Vernon stated.

The licensing framework will be supported by the Pound Act and the Animals Act, ensuring that pound operations are carried out efficiently and in full compliance with regulations.

Interested persons are required to submit applications to the St. James Municipal Corporation.

Mayor Vernon noted that the initiative is expected to enhance public safety and reduce the inconvenience caused by stray animals in communities.