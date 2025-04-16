St. James Municipal Corporation Recycled 200,000 Pounds of Plastic Bottles in 2024/25

The St. James Municipal Corporation recycled approximately 200,000 pounds of plastic bottles during fiscal year 2024/25.

This was undertaken in partnership with Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) and WPM Waste Management Limited, according to Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon.

He was speaking during a press briefing at the Municipal Corporation on Monday (April 14).

Councillor Vernon indicated that the project commenced in the community of Canterbury and surrounding areas, including Love Lane, King Street, William Street and Albion Lane.

“[We asked the] residents to collect their bottles, package them and put them to the front [of their yards] or store them in a convenient way until the [trucks were able] to pick [these] up,” he informed.

“So, it has become inculcated, so to speak, where the people are concerned, and we want to have it spread right across [the parish]. It started off as a pilot and now we are reaping the success of it,” the Mayor stated.

Meanwhile, Councillor Vernon said more than 200 truckloads of bulky waste were removed from communities across the parish last fiscal year, noting that this has positively impacted the environment.

“We (Municipal Corporation) did our own bulky waste removal and [WPM] did some. The removal has [eradicated] breeding sites for mosquitoes and rodents and created a cleaner and healthier space,” he indicated.

Councillor Vernon said the Corporation will be liaising with the St. James Public Health Department to ascertain the level of impact resulting from this exercise