St. James Municipal Corporation Assessing Hurricane Damage

The St. James Municipal Corporation is working with State agency and non-governmental partners to determine the extent of damage from the passage of Hurricane Melissa and also provide emergency relief to the worst-affected communities.

The category-five system swept through the parish with ferocity, destroying homes, businesses and road infrastructure.

It toppled trees, snapped utility poles and lines, causing widespread power outages and disrupting water supply.

“We are mobilising every available resource to assess the damage and begin the arduous process of restoring basic services and access,” Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, told JIS News.

“This will be a substantial undertaking, and it will take time to get an accurate read on the scope,” he stated.

He noted that the municipality is prioritising transparency and rapid information flow to keep residents updated as assessments progress and relief plans take shape.

Mayor Vernon noted that as the country begins the long road to recovery, the spirit of Montego “remains resolute.”

The municipality, he said, is committed to a transparent, comprehensive recovery that restores services, rebuilds livelihoods, and strengthens resilience against future storms.

Residents are being reminded to exercise caution as downed power lines, hidden debris, and weakened structures pose ongoing risks.

The public is urged to avoid flooded zones, report hazards to authorities, and adhere to official guidance as repairs to roads, utilities, and communication networks are set to commence.