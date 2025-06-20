St. James Festival Queen Finalists Visit JIS Montego Bay Regional Office (PHOTOS) June 20, 2025 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: Annmarie WhittinghamContestants in the 2025 Miss St. James Festival Queen Competition paid a courtesy call on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Montego Bay Regional Office on Wednesday (June 18) as part of their grooming and training activities ahead of the coronation show on Sunday, June 29, at the Iberostar Resort in St. James. They are joined by JIS Acting Regional Manager, Nickieta Sterling (standing centre). The contestants are (from left, standing) Miss Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Gavandra Gray; Miss United Finance Sales and Services, Chaniece South; Miss Knutsford Express, Renica Deans; and Miss Eskimo Auto Care Centre, Odeicia Lawrence. Seated (from left) are Miss B&S Shutter Care and More, Kadé-jah Baker; Miss Rosevale Jerk Centre, Kalisia Francis; Miss Tony Ward’s Auto & Service Centre, Isheika Richards; and Miss Escape to Exhale Day Spa, Annecia Gordon. Absent was Miss Chow’s Cash and Carry, Triciana Williams. The Full Story Contestants in the 2025 Miss St. James Festival Queen Competition peruse Jamaica Information Service (JIS) publications during a courtesy call at the Agency’s Montego Bay Regional Office on Wednesday (June 18). They are (from left) Miss B&S Shutter Care and More, Kadé-jah Baker; Miss Escape to Exhale Day Spa, Annecia Gordon; Miss Tony Ward’s Auto & Service Centre, Isheika Richards, and Miss Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Gavandra Gray.