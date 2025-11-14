St. James Authorities Push to Restore Key Corridors Amid Ongoing Hurricane Recovery

Local authorities in St. James are continuing efforts to restore mobility along key corridors across the parish, as part of ongoing recovery operations following the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Addressing the St. James Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday (November 13), Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, provided an update on the parish’s road network, indicating that two per cent of parochial roads and 20 per cent of roadways under the National Works Agency’s (NWA) purview remain impassable.

“Technical teams are on the ground conducting assessments to identify structural failures and erosion risks. We are also transitioning from single-lane to two-lane traffic in key corridors to restore mobility and economic activity,” he said.

Councillor Vernon further announced that more than 900 truckloads of debris have been cleared across St. James as recovery efforts intensify.

He commended the Roads and Works Department for what he described as an exceptional response to the challenges posed by Hurricane Melissa.

“Those who saw St. James immediately after the hurricane would agree that it definitely looked like a war zone. [However] for those who are visiting now, they are of the view that we have not been significantly impacted [based on the recovery efforts],” he said.

He credited the transformation to the dedication and tireless efforts of the municipal team, “the men and women who are on the ground every day, working tirelessly to recover the space”.

Councillor Vernon stated that the municipality’s recovery teams remain fully mobilised, underscoring that efforts will continue at an intensified pace as work progresses to reopen key corridors and stimulate economic resurgence across affected communities.