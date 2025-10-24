St. James Authorities Begin Evacuation of Homeless Ahead of Tropical Storm Melissa

Authorities in St. James have initiated the evacuation of approximately 200 homeless individuals from Montego Bay and surrounding communities to emergency shelters, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Melissa’s projected impact on Jamaica this weekend.

The evacuation plans were finalised following an Emergency Operations Centre meeting, held at the St. James Municipal Corporation on Thursday (October 23).

Inspector of Poor for St. James, Pauline Lecky, told journalists that preparations are under way to relocate members of the homeless population to a designated shelter at Jarrett Park in Montego Bay.

“We have engaged our own transportation to take them off the street to be sheltered at Jarrett Park, which is already prepared for them,” she said.

Ms. Lecky stated that evacuees will receive hot meals, a change of clothing, and access to hygienic care upon arrival at the shelter.

She emphasised, however, that the relocation process remains voluntary, as individuals cannot be compelled to leave their current street locations.

“They have to be willing to come off the street. Some have already gone to Jarrett Park while others have remained,” Ms. Lecky stated.

Meanwhile, Public Assistance Division (PAD) Administrator at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Andrae Earle, said the Ministry is collaborating with the Poor Relief Department to address the needs of the displaced population.

He noted that a line of credit has been activated to facilitate the provision of food supplies and other essential items in support of the parish’s relief operations.

“We have a wonderful synergy with the Poor Relief Department and, as such, whenever there is a need, they can always call on us,” Mr. Earle stated.

Thursday’s meeting convened representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as well as key agencies, including the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Defence Force, National Works Agency, Jamaica Public Service Company, and Social Development Commission, among others.

Stakeholders reported a high level of preparedness across St. James, with 59 shelters readied for activation, and key mitigation works, including drain cleaning, now complete.

Additionally, contractors have been placed on standby to facilitate rapid response to any damage or flooding.

Transportation and logistics arrangements have also been finalised to enable swift evacuation from vulnerable areas.