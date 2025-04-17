St. Jago High School is Tops in St. Catherine

The Spanish Town-based St. Jago High School is the Overall Winner for St. Catherine in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Performing Arts Competition.

At a recent awards ceremony held at the St. Catherine High School, the institution walked away with five trophies and $50,000 in cash.

In addition to being the overall winner, St. Jago was named the Top High School, the Zone Winner for Spanish Town, and took first place in Speech and Drama.

The ceremony was held to recognise schools or groups that have performed well in the Festival of the Performing Arts in the areas of speech, music, dance and traditional folk forms during the period February to March.

Speaking with JIS News at the event, Drama Teacher at St. Jago High, Vanessa Gardner Ranor said the school community is proud of the achievement.

She said the students are involved in various extracurricular activities and “they always try to put their best forward in everything they do.

The competition helps in establishing cultural values, resilience, and helping them to be top achievers”.

Principal of the Victoria Primary School, which won the trophy for traditional folk form, Annette Steele, told JIS News that the teachers and the parents are “ecstatic”.

“We are not one of the big schools, but we have big talent, she said.

The Traditional Folk form category, the Principal noted, is important in preserving Jamaica’s cultural heritage and tradition.

It involves a variety of traditional Jamaican dances and performances such as Quadrille, Ring Games, Maypole, Revival, Ni Nite/Wake, Gerreh, Dinki Mini.

“We don’t find our children playing ring games [anymore], so, we decided that we want to continue the tradition. The parents are very supportive, the school community is happy for us. It puts us on the map; it is a good feeling overall,” Ms. Steele said.

She noted that the JCDC competition helps the students with their social development, as they get the opportunity to interact with students from other schools.

“When they go to national finals, they get to see other schools performing. It helps with their self-confidence,” she said.

In a speech delivered by Councillor for the Westchester Division, Renair Benjamin, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, welcomed the staging of the awards ceremony in “paying tribute to the extraordinary achievements of our students”.

He hailed the JCDC for organising the Performing Arts Competition, noting that “it has showcased their indomitable spirit, unwavering commitment and unparalleled talents”.

He said the arts has the power to transform, illuminate, educate, inspire and motivate.

“The performing arts gives you a platform for which to be creative so your imaginations can soar,” he added.

Parish Manager for the JCDC, Vanessa Patterson, for her part, thanked the parents and teachers for their continued support in enabling the students to participate in the competition.

Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen 2025, Shahidah Grant, in her remarks, said that “the Jamaican culture is alive and well in our noble parish”.

“For all the talents that have been exhibited, it truly speaks to how powerful St. Catherine is. Continue to persist as the kings and queens of our nation,” she told the students.