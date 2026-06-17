St. Jago Health Centre Receives Donation of Medical Supplies from Diaspora Charity

The St. Jago Health Centre has received a donation of medical supplies valued at $5 million from the Florida-based diaspora entity Living Well Community Care Centre (LWCCC).

The items, which include medications, gloves, gauzes, syringes, needles, masks wheelchairs and walkers, were handed over on Monday (June 15) at the health facility in St. Catherine.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of LWCCC, Dr. Joan Williamson, told JIS News that the contribution was to address areas of need.

Dr. Williamson, who migrated to the United States (US) in the 1990s, said she keeps her homeland close to her heart, noting that giving back to Jamaica “has always been our joy”.

The charity provides health, social, and spiritual support services to underserved communities, with specific outreach efforts and initiatives focused on Jamaica.

“This is our eighth time since Melissa. We come back so often to make sure ongoing help is being given to Jamaica, to continue the recovery and the resuscitation of the devastation that took place,” Dr. Williamson noted.

She said that her path is directed by God. “There is nothing for us to gain financially. We do not seek notoriety or recognition. It’s just from our heart and we want people to live well,” she added.

The contribution of the medical supplies was facilitated by Jamaica 4-H Foundation 2016 Limited, which partnered with the charity to deliver urgent relief and long-term recovery support to communities, following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.

“We have done tremendous work in western Jamaica. We have had several clinics in those communities since the hurricane and we have delivered over 5,000 care packages to persons living in those communities that were affected by Hurricane Melissa,” said Managing Director of Jamaica 4-H Foundation, Peter Thompson.

On Saturday (June 13), members of the LWCCC, along with volunteers, distributed about 1,000 care packages and medical supplies to residents of St. Catherine.

Following that event, Mr. Thompson asked the group to extend support to St. Jago Health Centre.

He thanked the Living Well team for its $1-million donation to the Foundation in March to provide funding for young farmers to bolster the island’s food security.