St. Elizabeth Ready for Hurricane Season

The parish of St. Elizabeth is in a state of readiness for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, with key emergency measures now in place to respond to any potential disaster.

Acting Parish Disaster Coordinator at the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Rasha Lloyd, made the declaration while addressing Tuesday’s (June 3) Disaster Preparedness, Hazard Mitigation & Safety Committee meeting, at the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River.

The parish was hardest hit by Hurricane Beryl in July last year.

According to Ms. Lloyd, the parish’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), located at the Black River Fire Station, has been fully equipped and stands ready to coordinate emergency response efforts.

Moreover, an alternative EOC site has been identified in Luana as a contingency, should the fire station become unusable, she noted.

“As it relates to communication, the EOC now has a Closed User Group (CUG) network, and the Corporation is also in the process of acquiring a Starlink [internet connectivity] just in case. Also, in the event of a disaster, the EOC aims to get heavy equipment to clear the roads,” Ms. Lloyd explained.

She added that two generators are on hand, and a previously non-functioning water pump has been repaired to further improve the resilience of the facility.

Ms. Lloyd also indicated that the EOC is currently awaiting essential supplies from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), while simultaneously procuring additional resources through the Municipal Corporation.

In the meantime, Ms. Lloyd pointed out that the 86 shelters across the parish have been inspected and are currently ready to receive residents if needed.

“Re the shelter signs, six to 10 of them would have faded but we have contacted the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) which has committed to provide some new ones. Hopefully, we will get them by month end, but persons are still aware that those places are shelters without the signs,” Ms. Lloyd said.

She said specific classrooms within shelters have been identified to accommodate individuals needing isolation or those with mental health challenges during an emergency.

Ms. Lloyd noted that several experienced volunteers have stepped down due to age-related concerns, creating an urgent need for younger community members to join the disaster response team.

“So, we are actively seeking younger persons to assist us. It is not easy, because it is not a paid position. If [persons are interested] we would greatly appreciate that,” she said.