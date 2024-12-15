St. Elizabeth Police Steps Up Safety Measures For The Holiday Season

The St. Elizabeth police is implementing measures to ensure public safety and security during the yuletide season.

Head of the Division, Superintendent Coleridge Minto, said that there will be an increased police presence in towns across the parish.

“In fact, we are already doing that by deploying our officers, particularly in our town centres and our major corridors,” he said.

Superintendent Minto, who was addressing the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on Thursday (Dec. 12), said that special attention will be given to Santa Cruz, where traffic changes will be implemented to ease congestion.

He outlined that from December 16, 2024 to January 4, 2025, the main street in the town will operate as a one-way route between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. daily, allowing only westbound traffic. Eastbound motorists will be directed to use the bypass via a left turn at the stoplight.

The Superintendent also addressed the issue of road safety, announcing a complete ban on bike shows during the Christmas period.

“Last year, 17 persons died from motorcycle crashes and this year, 12 have died. Moreover, we have seized hundreds of motorbikes, many of which are uninsured,” he pointed out.

“Also, scores of riders continue to ride without wearing safety helmets and so we are not approving of any bike shows during this period,” he said.

Superintendent Minto noted that the police is committed to reducing major crimes and building stronger community relationships.

He said initiatives such as police youth clubs, neighbourhood watch programmes, and monthly church services are key aspects of its community relations strategy.

He expressed gratitude for the community’s trust and support and vowed to continue the collaboration.

“Looking ahead, we are anticipating a positive outlook for the New Year,” he said.