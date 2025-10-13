St. Elizabeth Police Report 25-Year Low In Homicides

The St. Elizabeth Police have reported that the parish has recorded its lowest murder count in 25 years, with only 12 homicides documented up to October 2025.

“We’re at 12 murders compared to 27 last year this time, which is a reduction of 56 per cent,” according to Divisional Commander, Superintendent Coleridge Minto.

He was addressing the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Black River on October 9.

Superintendent Minto noted that the Division has also achieved a 67 per cent clear-up rate for murder cases, describing it as a testament to the continued improvement in police investigations and operational response.

He highlighted that approximately seven of the 12 homicides recorded in 2025 – representing 59 per cent – stemmed from interpersonal conflicts.

The senior officer further noted that the last three homicides in the parish were all the result of personal disputes.

“So I use this opportunity, once again, to speak to [residents of] the parish to utilise the services of the Domestic Violence Intervention Centre and the Restorative Justice Centres that are both in Santa Cruz. Also, utilise the services of counsellors, Justices of the Peace (JPs) and other professionals who can help you to resolve your conflicts,” Superintendent Minto urged.

Between January 1 and October 4, the St. Elizabeth Police Division recorded a total of 175 Category One (major) crimes, reflecting a 14 per cent reduction compared to the same period in 2024 or 28 fewer incidents overall.

Shootings have decreased by 28 per cent, falling from 18 incidents in 2024 to 13 in 2025. Larceny cases have been cut in half, reflecting a 50 per cent reduction, while robbery has seen the most dramatic decline – down 63 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“Rape is down by six per cent, although we are still seeing too many cases. We also have a number of cases where the offence [involves] sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16,” Superintendent Minto explained.

“However, the rape clear-up rate is at 112 per cent. So there is almost a 100 per cent certainty that if you commit rape, we are going to find you and it’s because, in most cases, the accused is known to the victims,” he added.

In the meantime, Superintendent Minto noted that while most major crimes have declined, break-ins have increased by 24 per cent, with bars identified as the most frequent targets.

He pointed out that the towns of Santa Cruz, Junction, and the parish capital, Black River, have emerged as the top-three locations for break-ins, recording 17, 16, and 14 incidents, respectively.

“So, we’re not celebrating. There’s a lot of work to do. We need to lower [major rimes]. There’s nothing more important than life itself. [The police] will continue to work with our stakeholders to motivate our officers who are out there night and day, right around the clock, ensuring that we continue to keep major crimes low,” Superintendent Minto underscored.