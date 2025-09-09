St. Elizabeth Parents Optimistic as New School Year Gets Under Way

The first day of the new academic year on Monday (September 8) was welcomed with excitement and optimism by several parents in St. Elizabeth, who are hopeful about their children’s opportunities for new knowledge and experiences.

For some parents, the day represented an important milestone, particularly those with children entering high school for the first time.

One such parent is Ojay Bent of Braes River, who told JIS News that he has two sons, who are beginning grade seven – one at Black River High School and the other at Lacovia High School.

Mr. Bent said that the lead-up to back-to-school was financially demanding but his children’s excitement gave him the motivation to prepare as best as possible.

“For this morning, they were excited about it. They were prepared from yesterday and were up early so, this morning was smooth. They really wanted to start their first day at high school,” he pointed out.

Mr. Bent praised the school staff for guiding parents during orientation and is especially thankful for the National Rural School Bus Programme, which rolled out on Monday.

He said the initiative will ease the burden on parents while offering students across the parish a safer and more reliable means of transportation to and from school.

“I would most definitely allow my [children to take the new school buses]. I think it’s good because I’m not for the random [vehicles]. It is a bit risky, and if you have a system where the children can have a [reliable] drive, I think it’s better. That’s the right thing,” Mr. Bent contended.

A similar sentiment was shared by Kadian Crowe, a parent from Newcombe Valley who was at Black River High School registering her daughter for eighth grade.

Ms. Crowe noted that her daughter utilised the new bus service on the first day and she feels comfortable knowing that the bus provides “a sort of door-to-door service”, where her daughter is picked up in her home community and returned there after school.

As it relates to back-to-school preparations, the mother said she took a proactive approach by commencing the gathering of supplies before the previous school year ended.

“I went above and beyond because I want my daughter to continue to do [well] at Black River High; so, I have to put out my effort,” Ms. Crowe said.

Over at Parottee Primary School, there was a large turnout of parents to support their children on the first day of school.

The institution’s long-serving Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) President and grandparent, Cordelyn Campbell, told JIS News that classes were at capacity, which reflected the parents’ commitment to their children’s education.

“These set of parents are the best in terms of support and coming out. They are acting in their children’s best interests. Parents got what [their children] needed to begin the new school year,” she indicated.

Mrs. Campbell believes that the school bus programme will make a significant difference for families in areas where students rely heavily on taxis and often arrive late at school.