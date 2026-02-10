St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation Looking to Identify Shelters Ahead of Hurricane Season

The St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation is looking to identify suitable buildings that can serve as hurricane shelters ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1.

Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, said that Hurricane Melissa has left several of the parish’s existing shelters damaged and unsuitable for use.

He encouraged residents to help the Corporation find appropriate facilities.

“As simple as it is, we are fast approaching the next hurricane season. So, we have to put things in place starting now,” he said.

Mayor Solomon was addressing Monday’s (February 9) Disaster Preparedness, Hazard Mitigation & Safety Committee meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation held at Levon’s Plaza on Coke Drive in Santa Cruz.

The Mayor said that the Corporation wants to avoid relying heavily on public schools as shelters.

“As best of possible, where we can avoid using public schools, we want to try that approach. However, it is our bid to ensure we have shelters that can stand up as best as possible to any [potential disaster],” he noted.

Leading up to Hurricane Melissa in October last year, St. Elizabeth had approximately 87 designated shelters, many of which were impacted by the hurricane.

Acting Parish Disaster Coordinator, Rasha Lloyd, said that some 48 people are still living in 10 active shelters across the parish.

These include two schools – Maggotty High and Ginger Hill Primary, along with community centres and churches.

“I know the Social Development Commission (SDC) has been given a mandate to look at community centres with the hope of using more of them for shelters,” Ms. Lloyd informed.

She indicated that a comprehensive inspection of all potential and existing shelters will begin this month in partnership with several key agencies, including the St. Elizabeth Health Department, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

The goal is to assess the structural integrity and overall readiness of these facilities and compile a full report to be submitted to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development by April.

“It is in a bid to see the way forward for the upcoming hurricane season,” Ms. Lloyd said.