St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation Begins Preparation for Hurricane Season

The St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation has begun intensive preparations for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, with shelter inspections already under way since January.

The new Acting Parish Disaster Coordinator at the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Rasha A. Lloyd, told JIS News that special attention is being given to facilities damaged during Hurricane Beryl, which struck Jamaica on July 3, 2024.

Ms. Lloyd explained that at Bull Savannah Primary and Infant School, officials have identified an alternative section at the rear of the facility to accommodate persons in the event of a disaster.

Leeds Primary and Infant School, though not impacted by the hurricane, had suffered damage earlier from a fire and is currently not available as a shelter.

Ms. Lloyd said the authorities are considering a nearby church as a potential alternative.

“The Flagaman community centre, which was used a shelter, was also badly damaged during the hurricane. Currently, there’s no roofing and, unfortunately, we don’t have an alternative nearby [at this time but we are working on it],” she pointed out.

Despite these difficulties, Ms. Lloyd noted that the majority of the parish’s 86 shelters remain ready in the event of a disaster.

In the meantime, the Municipal Corporation is currently replacing shelter signs that were damaged during Hurricane Beryl or have faded over time.

Additionally, procurement efforts for relief supplies are under way, both through the Municipal Corporation and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

“What we have in stock now, we’ll be doing pre-positioning starting next week. So, whatever that can cover next week we’ll be doing that until we get the supply from ODPEM and the rest from the Municipal Corporation,” Ms. Lloyd outlined.

She indicated that efforts to strengthen the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) are also in progress.

Following communication difficulties experienced after last year’s hurricane, the EOC is to be equipped with Starlink technology to ensure reliable internet connectivity, she noted.

In addition, Ms. Lloyd stated that two generators have already been serviced and are operational at the EOC. There are also plans to station heavy equipment at the facility to clear the roads, following a disaster.

In recognition of the dedication of Shelter Managers, the Corporation will host an appreciation ceremony on May 29 at the Sharon Baptist Church Hall in Santa Cruz.

Training sessions for shelter managers will follow in June, with initial damage assessment training slated for July to bolster post-disaster response.

Ms. Lloyd said there is strong collaboration with supporting agencies, with regular disaster planning meetings being held monthly.

“We are being proactive. While we are still hoping that we have a better season than last year, we are still preparing for anything,” she added.