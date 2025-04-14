St. Elizabeth Infirmary Receives Ambulance Valued Over $17M

The St. Elizabeth Infirmary has received an ambulance valued more than $17 million.

The provision is the first facilitated under a partnership between the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Santa Cruz-based institution on April 10, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, highlighted that, apart from the facility in St. James, all other infirmaries across the island along with two golden age homes currently lack ambulance services.

He advised that the second ambulance being provided under the partnership will be handed over to the Portland infirmary shortly.

Mr. McKenzie further informed that consequent on the collaboration, each infirmary across Jamaica will, “[for] the first time… be equipped with an ambulance to support the work of the staff and to provide for the residents.”

The Minister underscored the importance of the infirmaries being equipped with the vehicles.

“In an institution where we have 99 per cent of those who reside here [being] elderly… it is not an easy thing if they get sick, to put them in anything that you can find to take them to the hospital,” he highlighted.

Mr. McKenzie urged the staff at the St. Elizabeth Infirmary to ensure the ambulance is properly maintained and only used for its intended purpose.

“[The ambulance] must be driven at a particular speed. The driver who is going to drive it must ensure that he drives it in the way that it must be driven. I don’t want six months after, to hear that it is in the garage because the driver forgot to check the oil. It must not skip a beat when it’s time for servicing. That is one of the things that destroys a lot of government vehicles, because we don’t take pride in them,” he emphasised.

For his part, CHASE Fund Chief Executive Officer, Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven, said the occasion of the handover is indicative of how much the organisation cares.

“It’s an indication of the service that we want to provide for the most vulnerable in our society. As we all know, infirmary residents often live with multiple health issues, multiple health challenges, and depend on timely and specialised care to really bring them back to where they ought to be,” he stated.

“This ambulance is intended to ensure that we provide the service that they need, as the needs arise, in safe, reliable transportation mode… that is available here on spot. Whether it be for diagnostic, whether it be for emergency care or hospital visit, it doesn’t matter, the ambulance is here to provide that service. The CHASE Fund, of course, is always pleased to play roles like these to help the less fortunate in our society,” Mr. Heaven added.

In her remarks, Acting Matron of the Infirmary, Bianca Mitchell – Smith, thanked the Ministry and CHASE Fund for the vehicle which, she said, was greatly needed.