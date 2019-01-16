St. Elizabeth Health Dept. to Get More Workers to Destroy Mosquito Breeding Sites

Story Highlights Vector Control Coordinator at the St. Elizabeth Health Department, Michael Myles, says the Vector Control Unit will be getting an additional 34 temporary workers in an effort to destroy more mosquito breeding sites in the parish.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Myles informed that the Unit now has 34 Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme and Ministry of Health vector control support programme workers, and the additional persons will bring the total to 68 temporary workers.

He noted that the vector control support programme in the parish is now in its third phase and is slated to end in March of this year.

Mr. Myles told JIS News that the programme has been successful in decreasing the number of mosquito breeding sites in the parish, as well as educating residents about the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The department has stepped up its fight against mosquito breeding sites in the parish by performing more larvicidal activities, which destroy mosquito larvae, and adulticidal actions, which kill adult mosquitoes.

The Ministry of Health is also partnering with other agencies in the parish, such as the Social Development Commission (SDC), the National Works Agency (NWA) and the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, to further bolster vector-control efforts.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for the spread of the dengue, Zika and Chikungunya viruses.

Persons are advised to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by discarding items that collect water (old drums, used tyres and plastic containers); installing mosquito netting over beds; wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants outdoors; using DEET repellant; and regularly changing water in animal and pet containers.