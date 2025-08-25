St. Elizabeth Fisher Grateful for Boat and Engine

Fisher from Parottee in St. Elizabeth, Oneil Whyte, has expressed heartfelt gratitude after receiving a boat and engine through the Government’s Fisheries Incentive Programme.

Mr. Whyte, who received the equipment during a handover ceremony at the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Black River office, recently, told JIS News that the support would benefit not only him but also his community.

“This will help not just me but also other members of my community, my family and my friends, because this token will help to provide more food for every one of us. So, I want to say thanks again to the Government and to the Ministry,” he said.

Mr. Whyte recalled the challenges he faced while fishing, prior to receiving the equipment.

“Before, it was a little bit challenging going out because we didn’t have the right equipment to go farther at sea. So, with this token now, it helps us to go farther, so we can get a better catch of fish and lobster,” he explained.

In his remarks during the ceremony, State Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter, commended the efforts of the NFA and the Ministry in supporting the fishing community.

“This is a clear indication of the effort that our Minister and the team from the NFA are putting in to ensure that our fisherfolk are well served,” Mr. Witter said.

To the fishers, he emphasised the importance of maintaining the equipment provided.

The Fisheries Incentive Programme, introduced in the 2025/26 financial year, is a five-year initiative aimed at modernising Jamaica’s fisheries sector, strengthening food security, and empowering fishers. The programme supports fishers across 20 fishing beaches islandwide, including beneficiaries from St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has indicated that the programme will expand in the coming year to reach more fishers, alongside other measures such as improving fisheries infrastructure and implementing a model to make fuel more affordable and accessible to fishing communities.