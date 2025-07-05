St. Elizabeth Family Receives $6.7m Home Through Government’s Indigent Housing Programme

A family in Brompton, St. Elizabeth, now has a safe and comfortable place to call home, following the handover of a newly constructed $6.7 million housing unit by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, on Friday (July 4).

The housing solution was delivered to the Farquharsons under the Ministry’s Indigent Housing Programme, which continues to provide critical support for vulnerable Jamaicans through the provision of safe, durable homes.

The unit was constructed with modern conveniences, including a water harvesting system to ensure the family has access to stored water during dry periods.

Additionally, the house was fully outfitted with furniture, fixtures, and appliances, easing the burdens of a family that had long endured substandard living conditions.

This housing intervention marks the second time the Farquharson family has benefitted under the programme.

In June 2023, Shawya Farquharson—a mother of three who had been living in a dilapidated two-room structure—received a one-bedroom unit through the Indigent Housing Programme.

However, following the initial handover, it was observed that her adult son and his family were still living in an equally derelict structure.

In response, the Ministry committed to constructing an additional unit, which has since been completed and presented to the family.

“A caring Government has responded… [and] I am proud. I want to encourage the family to take care of your investment by ensuring that you maintain the quality of it,” Mr. McKenzie urged.

He noted that, “this Administration, since 2016, specifically identified indigent housing as a means of responding in a meaningful way to the indigent population across the country.”

“St. Elizabeth, since we have started, have seen investment of close to $100 million of indigent housing support; over six units have been constructed in this parish in total,” the Minister added.

Mr. McKenzie also highlighted the continued involvement of the Poor Relief Department, which ensures that beneficiaries receive holistic care beyond housing.

This includes support for school expenses, medical needs, and other essential social services for members of the indigent population.

In the meantime, Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, praised the collaborative effort that made the housing project possible.

He commended the efforts of Minister McKenzie; Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, Hon. Floyd Green, and the Municipal Corporation team, noting that the project was completed on time, to satisfaction, and with well-utilised resources.

“There’s no greater pride than when one can open the door [to their own home] with their own key; and this is possible today because of our government,” Councillor Solomon said.

For his part, Mr. Green, commended the programme’s focus on expanding housing access while enhancing the quality, safety, and dignity of the units provided.

He further praised Minister McKenzie for his compassion and effectiveness in addressing the needs of the poor, even while navigating national challenges.

“We have a government that manages the resources of the country well and can deal with crises while still lifting up the poor,” Mr. Green said.

Beneficiary, Shawya Farquharson, expressed gratitude for the support received, acknowledging the government officials and community leaders who helped make her housing dream a reality.