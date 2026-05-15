St. Elizabeth Authorities Appeal for Shelter Volunteers Ahead of Hurricane Season

The St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation is urging citizens to volunteer as shelter managers, following a decline in participation ahead of the 2026 hurricane season, which begins June 1.

Addressing the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Black River on Thursday (May 14), Mayor and Councillor, Richard Solomon, emphasised that identifying and training new personnel to oversee emergency shelters is a top priority.

“We are going to need shelter managers in the community centres and schools to assist. So I am appealing… that we start to identify [individuals]… to get the shelter managers that we need,” he stated.

Councillor Solomon described shelter managers as dedicated community members who have played a critical voluntary role during disasters over the years.

He noted that these men and women often sacrificed their own comfort and safety to assist residents seeking refuge during hurricanes and other emergencies.

However, the Mayor acknowledged that many of the parish’s shelter managers are still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Melissa last October, which left widespread damage to homes, public infrastructure, and shelters.

“We’re asking that, when you meet with your community groups, just show them the importance of us having that critical person to manage the shelter. It is very, very important and we need them,” Councillor Solomon stated.

He added that while the role has traditionally been voluntary, the authorities are exploring ways to better motivate and support shelter managers.

The Corporation has long organised training programmes and certification exercises for shelter managers and intends to continue these efforts as a key part of its disaster-preparedness strategy.

In the meantime, Mr. Solomon noted that the Municipal Corporation continued several disaster management initiatives throughout April, including site visits, consultations, and relief distribution activities.