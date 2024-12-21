St Catherine South Division stages annual ‘SHOP WITH A COP’ (PHOTOS) December 21, 2024 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: YHOMO HUTCHINSON Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paulett Baker (right), receives a cheque from Manager of the Citidental and Implant Center, Venessa Morris, in support of the St. Catherine South Division’s annual Christmas initiative dubbed: ‘SHOP WITH A COP’ (SWAC) on Friday (December 20) at the Greater Portmore Police Station. The Full Story Commanding Officer, St. Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, engages with children at the opening ceremony for the division’s annual Christmas initiative themed: ‘SHOP WITH A COP’ (SWAC) on Friday (December 20) at the Greater Portmore Police Station. The initiative aims to foster trust, strengthen community-police relationship, and promote goodwill by allowing officers to engage with children in a positive, non-enforcement setting, creating lasting memories and building stronger bonds with local families. Children board a bus to go shopping as part of the St. Catherine South Police Division’s annual Christmas initiative dubbed: ‘SHOP WITH A COP’ (SWAC) on Friday (December 20) at the Greater Portmore Police Station. The SWAC initiative supports children from challenging circumstances in the St. Catherine South Division, including victims of crime, those from hotspot communities, and students showing academic or behavioural improvement. During the event, children receive gift certificates or cash to purchase items of their choice. They shop alongside police officers who act as their chaperones.