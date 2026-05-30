St. Catherine Parents Receive Support To Help Children Build Mental Wellness

Parents in St. Catherine were provided with guidance to help their children manage mental health challenges at a wellness session staged by the St. Catherine Parish Development Committee (PDC).

The online session, held on May 27, was transmitted via Zoom.

Parents were addressed by trained counsellors and other professionals experienced in mental health and family support services, who provided valuable tips and advice, empowering them to foster mental health resilience in their children.

Speaking with JIS News, Chairman of the PDC, Bishop Dr. Junior Headlam, said that the session was in observance of Child Month and this year’s focus on mental wellness under the theme: ‘Prioritise Our Children’s Mental Health: Strong Minds, Safer Future’.

“It provided parents with practical guidance on creating healthier home environments,” he noted.

Bishop Headlam said that many children are experiencing mental health challenges, while some parents are uncertain about how to respond effectively.

He cautioned that unresolved issues within households can become “more explosive” if left untreated.

“We want to intervene so that the explosive conditions can be treated before [they] get out of hand,” he said, noting that the objective is to create more wholesome family environments.

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation, Bishop Headlam informed that the PDC, in collaboration with the Social Development Commission (SDC), will embark on a drive to revive dormant Development Area Committees (DACs) across the parish.

He informed that with the exception of the Linstead Development Area Committee, most of the parish’s DACs are inactive.

He thanked the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation for its continued support and urged councillors and other stakeholders to strengthen partnerships with Community Development Committees (CDC) to advance development initiatives throughout St. Catherine.

Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, commended the PDC for its efforts and called on councillors to work closely with CDCs within their divisions.

He said that strong and organised communities play an important role in preventing criminal activity and social disorder.

“Make sure that your CDCs are up and running and running effectively. With that, we will have a stronger parish and a better parish,” the Mayor said.