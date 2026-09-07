St. Catherine North Police Increase Presence for Start of New School Year

The St. Catherine North Police will increase its presence in town centres and major thoroughfares starting Monday (Sept. 7), as students return to classes for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Communication Liaison and Sub-Officer in charge of the St. Catherine North Police Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB), Sergeant Kester Fennel, told JIS News that focus will be placed on areas expected to experience heavy traffic congestion.

He noted that while there are no major traffic changes additional police personnel will be deployed to facilitate the smooth movement of motorists and pedestrians.

“We’ll be having additional police officers out to help to manage the flow of traffic as well as to mitigate some of the congestion as best as possible,” he said.

The increased police presence will cover key areas between Spanish Town and Linstead, including Burke Road, Port Henderson Road, White Church Street and Young Street.

Other areas include the Bog Walk town centre and roundabout, the Bog Walk Gorge, Spanish Town Bypass and Old Harbour Road, where heavier traffic is anticipated.

“Some of those major areas [are] where most of the public passengers traverse. So, there will be extra police presence to help to monitor those spaces, as well as to ensure that some of those new students who are coming out to school, that there will be extra police presence there to help parents and guardians feel more comfortable,” Sergeant Fennel told JIS News.

“It’s just to be confident that their children are coming out and the police will be out there to look after the safety of their children,” he added.