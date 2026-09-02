St. Catherine North Police Division Records First Murder-Free Month in 29 Months

The St. Catherine North Police Division has recorded its first murder-free calendar month (August) in 29 months as intensified policing strategies and community partnerships contribute to a sustained reduction in serious crimes across the division.

Commanding Officer for St. Catherine North, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hopton Nicholson, made the disclosure during a Special Management Meeting on Tuesday (September 1) at the DOME, Spanish Town Police Station, in St. Catherine.

He said the achievement was particularly significant given the division’s 42 per cent reduction in murders during the period, representing the lowest number of murders recorded since the establishment of the division 30 years ago.

“For the first time in 29 months since I’ve been the divisional commander, this division recorded a calendar month with zero murders,” SSP Nicholson said.

He noted that the achievement should not be viewed merely as a favourable crime statistic, noting that every reduction in murder represents lives potentially saved and families spared the consequences of violent crime.

“Behind every reduction in murder is a life potentially saved. A family spared unimaginable pain. A child who does not have to grow up without a parent. A community given a greater opportunity to live, to work and to prosper in peace,” he said.

SSP Nicholson said the results reflect the combined efforts of police personnel, intelligence officers, investigators, operational teams and communities.

He noted that the division has intensified public order enforcement in town centres and along major thoroughfares, while deliberately increasing police presence in spaces prone to crime and violence.

“Our approach is to prevent violence before it occurs,” he said, adding that the increased police presence is intended to reassure citizens that the police are “present, visible and ready to respond”.

The divisional commander said anti-gang operations will also continue, with the police pursuing individuals and groups involved in gang-related activities, with the objectives of disrupting their operations, dismantling networks, degrading their capabilities and bringing those responsible before the courts.

He further highlighted community and stakeholder engagement as an essential component of the division’s policing strategy, noting that effective policing cannot be achieved by the police alone.

“We build partnerships with our citizens, our community leaders, our business operators and other stakeholders,” he said, while emphasising the importance of regular and meaningful engagement.

SSP Nicholson said the division is also paying attention to the welfare and capacity of its members, noting that officers who are properly supported and equipped are better positioned to deliver the standard of service required by communities.

He said the progress made, so far, must be sustained through a proactive approach to policing, including continued occupation of spaces where criminals seek to operate, disruption of gangs and criminal networks, strengthened investigations and deeper community engagement.

He urged residents of St. Catherine North to continue working with the police, highlighting that information, cooperation and a willingness to stand against criminality are critical to maintaining the gains made.

“We need your continuous partnership. The police cannot be everywhere at all times. Your information, your cooperation and willingness to stand against criminality are critical to our success,” SSP Nicholson said.

He said the division intends to build on its achievements while remaining firm, professional, fair and compassionate in its approach to policing.

“Together we continue to protect life, preserve public safety, disrupt criminal networks, uphold the rule of law, and build stronger partnerships with the communities we serve,” he said.