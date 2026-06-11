St. Catherine Health Dept. Intensifies Effort to Maintain Food-Safety Standards in Parish

The St. Catherine Health Department is intensifying efforts to strengthen food-safety standards across the parish and will be undertaking a food inspection drive in the Hellshire area of Portmore.

According to Deputy Chief Public Health Inspector for St. Catherine, Denese Douglas, officers will undertake rapid inspections to assess the sanitary conditions of food establishments and determine their compliance with licensing and permit requirements.

Addressing the Monthly Meeting of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation in Spanish Town on June 11, Miss Douglas noted that the exercise forms part of a broader strategy to improve adherence to public health food handling regulations and safeguard consumers.

She indicated that similar operations will be expanded to other communities in Portmore and Spanish Town, over the coming months as the Department seeks to raise standards among food vendors and operators.

On vector-control activities, the Deputy Chief Public Health Inspector reported that 47 schools were visited during the period and inspected for mosquito breeding sites. Breeding was detected at three of the institutions.

Routine inspections were also conducted at five health centres, where two breeding sites were identified, while inspections at both hospitals in the parish revealed no evidence of mosquito breeding.

Five additional institutions, including police stations, post offices and the infirmary, were also assessed and found to be free of breeding sites.

She further disclosed that 53 drains were inspected across the parish, with 28 found to harbour mosquito larvae.

All affected drains were subsequently treated as part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ongoing vector-control programme, aimed at curbing mosquito-borne diseases.

Miss Douglas reported that six dengue fever notifications were received in the parish over the last few weeks, with public health teams moving swiftly to implement interventions in all affected communities.

She said the measures included home inspections, adult mosquito control activities and intensified surveillance aimed at reducing the spread of the disease.

Public Health Inspectors play a critical role as front-line environmental health professionals responsible for enforcing public health legislation and protecting communities from health threats.

Their duties include food-safety inspections, monitoring sanitation standards in schools, hospitals and other institutions, vector and disease control, environmental health surveillance, licensing and certification of facilities, and the enforcement of the Public Health Act and related regulations to ensure the health and well-being of Jamaicans.