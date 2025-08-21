St. Catherine Gets 65 New JPs

St. Catherine now has 65 new Justices of the Peace (JPs), following a commissioning ceremony held on August 20 at the Lighthouse Assembly, in Spanish Town, pushing the number to over 1,700.

JPs play a vital role in the justice system and community.

Their functions include witnessing statutory declarations and affidavits, certifying documents, attending Children’s Courts and Drug Courts, considering bail applications, and visiting correctional and care facilities.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, told the new JPs that they are in a position that requires them to “act appropriately”, and if they depart from being good citizens, and act dishonestly, they hurt other Justices of the Peace.

“When you walk and people talk with you, they must feel good. They must be talking something good about you. As you move forward each day, live a life of truthfulness, of honesty, of decency, as lovingly as you can, caring for others around you, ensuring that a place is a better place, not only for yourself but for others,” the Minister said.

Mr. Chuck reported that over the past 10 years, the Government has doubled the number of JPs across the island, moving it from just about 6,000 to more than 12,000.

He noted that persons who apply to serve go through a more speedier interview process and must demonstrate an interest in serving communities.

“One of the things we have urged is that persons should indicate what sort of volunteer service they have been doing, or if they are prepared to do volunteer service. That is important, and many of them feel that they should be paid, but the answer is no. This is a voluntary service,” the Minister said.

JPs also serve on the Licensing Authority for spirit licences and can be involved in the operations of Petty Sessions Courts, and act as a crucial link between the formal justice system and the community, providing essential services and support at the local level.

Penalties for misconduct by JPs range from formal warnings to fines of up to $500,000 and imprisonment for up to three years, particularly for fraudulent activities.

Misconduct can be investigated by the Custos, who can then recommend action to the Minister of Justice, leading to possible resignation or revocation of their appointments.