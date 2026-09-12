St. Catherine Firefighters Save $1.62 Billion in Property

Firefighters responded to 625 fire calls across St. Catherine in August, saving an estimated $1.62 billion in property assets.

Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) District Officer for the parish, Christopher Brown, provided the details during the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation’s Monthly Meeting in Spanish Town on Thursday (Sept. 10).

He reported that the Spanish Town Fire Station responded to 189 calls, including 131 bushfires, 24 general calls, 22 fire-alarm activations, 10 special service calls and two fire alarms that were investigated. No motor-vehicle accidents or medical emergencies were recorded.

The Waterford Fire Station recorded the highest number of calls, responding to 228 emergencies. These included 38 general calls, 18 fire alarm activations, three fire alarms investigated, eight special service calls, eight motor vehicle accidents, 91 bushfires, and 62 medical emergencies.

At the Linstead Fire Station, officers responded to 130 calls, comprising 22 general calls, seven fire alarm activations, two fire alarms investigated, six special service calls, six motor vehicle accidents, 51 bushfires and 36 medical emergencies.

The Old Harbour Fire Station recorded 88 calls, including 22 general calls, 10 fire-alarm activations, one fire alarm investigated, one special service call, one motor vehicle accident and 53 bushfires.

Deputy Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Ralston Wilson, praised the firefighters for their continued response, particularly to the high number of bushfires, saying the Brigade had been coping with the demands across St. Catherine.

Chairman of the Corporation and Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, also commended the officers for their efforts.

The JFB, an agency of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, works to minimise loss of life and injury and damage to property from fires, natural disasters, accidents and other emergencies.

This is through modern rescue and response operations, trained personnel, community partnerships, fire-prevention measures, public-safety education and inspections.