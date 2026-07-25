St. Catherine Fire Chief Urges Caution In Preventing Bush Fires

Head of the St. Catherine Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Patrick Callum, is urging residents of the parish to exercise caution in preventing bush fires amid the current hot, dry conditions.

He made the call while addressing the recent monthly meeting of the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation in Spanish Town.

Extreme heat and dry spells increase bush fire risks, driven by human activities like clearing of land for agriculture, burning of garbage, leaving small fires unattended and not putting out cigarettes before disposal.

The St. Catherine fire chief said that the continued dry conditions make collection and transportation of water for firefighting more challenging, which impacts response time.

“All of these factors affect the service of the JFB. We, as citizens, must play our part because in the long run, we suffer damage and loss of property,” he stated, noting that St. Catherine accounted for the largest number of bush fires and structural fires over the past year.

The parish’s Fire Statistics Report for June 1 to 30, 2026, indicate that the division responded to 78 fire calls – 46 incidents in Spanish Town; 18 in Waterford; eight in Linstead; and six in Old Harbour.

There were 139 bush fires during the one-month period.