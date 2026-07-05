St. Ann’s Bay Mayor Anticipates Economic Boom From Reggae Sumfest

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, is anticipating a boom in tourism and business activity from the staging of Reggae Sumfest 2026 in St. Ann.

With ongoing work being carried out at the Catherine Hall venue in St. James, which was damaged by Hurricane Melissa last October, this year’s international summer music festival will be held on July 18 at Plantation Cove in Priory.

Mayor Belnavis, who has long championed St. Ann as a premier entertainment destination, said the move signals a new chapter for the resort parish and the wider northeastern region.

“Reggae Sumfest is a global symbol for our culture and its presence in St. Ann will illuminate the area in ways we have anticipated for years,” he told JIS News following a recent monthly meeting of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation.

“We expect thousands of visitors, international media attention, and a surge in economic activity that will ripple through hotels, eateries, transport services, and small enterprises across the parish,” he pointed out.

He noted that the festival is not only a music extravaganza but also a platform for showcasing local crafts, cuisine, and talent on a global stage, driving longer stays and repeat visits.

“From concerts to cruise itineraries, the [St. Ann] is poised to connect more visitors with authentic Jamaican experiences, while supporting sustainable growth for residents,” he added, noting that the festival will amplify the parish’s growing status as a hub for world-class entertainment.

Local business owners are also preparing for a surge in demand for accommodation, dining, and nightlife.

“We’re preparing for heightened activity,” said long-time business operator, Colin Mills of Double V Plaza in Ocho Rios.

“If even a portion of the Sumfest crowd extends their stay beyond the event, it could mean a meaningful uplift for our revenue,” he told JIS News.

The St. Ann Municipal Corporation has been coordinating with festival organisers, law enforcement and transport authorities to ensure a smooth experience for attendees and residents alike.

The collaboration aims to balance the economic benefits with safety, traffic management, and environmental considerations, including waste reduction and respectful use of public spaces.

Mr. Belnavis emphasised that community engagement remains central to the planning process. He expressed gratitude to residents who have welcomed the festival with “open arms.”

“Our goal is inclusive growth, benefiting households, entrepreneurs and workers from the moment people arrive until they depart,” the Mayor said.