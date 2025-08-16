St. Ann to Benefit from Enhanced Water Supply

Residents across St. Ann are set to benefit from a suite of major water supply upgrades.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, outlined details of key programmed developments during a tour of several communities in the parish on Wednesday (August 13).

Key among these is the $370-million Drax Hall to Llandovery Pipeline Project, which was commissioned into service on Wednesday.

This development forms a critical component of the broader Runaway Bay to Mammee Bay Pipeline initiative, being spearheaded by the National Water Commission (NWC), which is aimed at strengthening supply.

The Drax Hall to Llandovery Pipeline Project is expected to deliver two million additional gallons of water daily to meet the area’s medium-term demand.

It entailed the installation of approximately 7.6 kilometres of 300-millimetre diameter pipeline, extending from the intersection of Windsor Road and the north coast main road to Chester Road along the same corridor.

The pipeline upgrade is expected to enhance water reliability for several communities and developments, including St. Ann’s Bay, Priory, Plantation Cove, and the Paradisiac housing scheme.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuda announced that approximately 250 residents of Davis Town will soon have access to potable water, through infrastructure works being undertaken by the Rural Water Supply Limited.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring consistent water access across the parish, highlighting its critical role in sustaining tourism and agriculture, St. Ann’s primary economic drivers.

“Water is foundational to growth. When communities have steady access to safe water, it strengthens health, supports local business, and keeps our tourism industry resilient,” Mr. Samuda emphasised.

The enhanced water network is designed to bolster supply along Jamaica’s north coast, supporting both residential communities and the island’s thriving tourism sector, a key driver of economic growth for St. Ann and the nation at large.

“This is about enabling our people to live with dignity and to participate in the opportunities that tourism and agriculture create. The north coast is a beacon of Jamaica’s economy, and reliable water supply is essential to expanding visitor experiences, sustaining farming operations, and encouraging new investments,” the Minister said.

He further emphasised that the Government’s strategy centres on strengthening water security to keep pace with St. Ann’s rapid development, particularly as investments in tourism facilities, accommodations, and supporting infrastructure continue to expand.

Additionally, he said that as St Ann continues to undergo transformative growth, the Government remains focused on delivering reliable water resources to support both residents and the tourism infrastructure that sustains Jamaica’s economy.