St. Ann Residents Urged to Take Precautions Against Mosquito-borne Diseases

Chairman of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation, Councillor Michael Belnavis, is urging residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The caution comes amid the expected increase in the mosquito population following the heavy rains from the storm.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Belnavis advised persons to look out for standing water that provide breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“Eliminate standing water in containers, gutters, tyres, buckets, and any debris in the yards. Mosquitoes breed in even very small amounts of water,” he added.

He said that householders who are storing water for personal use should ensure that the containers are property covered.

“Store water in clean, tightly covered containers. Ensure lids are secure and add screens or netting to prevent mosquitoes from accessing the stored water. Do not leave containers uncovered, and regularly empty and rinse them to prevent stagnation,” he advised.

Mr. Belnavis told JIS News that the municipality will be working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness on a comprehensive public education campaign to highlight the dangers of dengue and to promote preventive practices.

“This collaboration will include school visits, community workshops, and informational materials distributed through local media,” he informed.

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Symptoms can range from mild fever and aches to severe manifestations such as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has repeatedly emphasised the importance of eliminating standing water, proper waste disposal, and personal protection measures to curb transmission.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant. If anyone experiences high fever, severe headache, eye pain, or joint and muscle pains, they should seek medical attention promptly.

The municipality is also encouraging citizens to report any stagnant water sources or abandoned containers to local health offices so swift that action can be taken.

“Together, we can protect our families and our communities. Proper water storage and diligent mosquito control are simple, critical steps in preventing dengue,” Mr. Belnavis added.

For ongoing updates, residents should monitor local advisories and engage with the St. Ann Municipality’s communications channels and the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ correspondences.